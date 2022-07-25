Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) is MA Private Wealth’s 10th Largest Position

MA Private Wealth reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,793 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 2.7% of MA Private Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $14,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,952,000. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 26,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,975,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,976,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VB traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $187.25. 4,355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 988,938. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $184.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.85. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $169.62 and a 12-month high of $241.06.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.