Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $427,000. Smart Money Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% in the first quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 22,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,252,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,381,000 after buying an additional 38,820 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $363.51. The company had a trading volume of 287,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,952,105. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $334.24 and a one year high of $441.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $359.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $387.57.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

