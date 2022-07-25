Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 72,743 Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 72,743 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,248,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Equifax by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lifted its position in Equifax by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Equifax by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Equifax by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Equifax by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equifax alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.74, for a total transaction of $3,071,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,945,500.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equifax Stock Up 0.1 %

Equifax stock opened at $200.85 on Monday. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.25 and a fifty-two week high of $300.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $190.24 and its 200-day moving average is $213.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.06. Equifax had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Equifax from $254.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Equifax from $227.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Equifax from $255.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Equifax from $225.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.29.

Equifax Profile

(Get Rating)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.