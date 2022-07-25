Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 8,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. First Bancorp Inc ME lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 6,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.31.

Insider Activity

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 0.3 %

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $1,008,788.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $43.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.72. The stock has a market cap of $163.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $36.54 and a 52-week high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.98%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

