Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $14.17 Million Stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. trimmed its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 27,345 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.15% of Allegion worth $14,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Allegion during the fourth quarter worth $985,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,862 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegion during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 120,843 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,004,000 after purchasing an additional 57,551 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $249,247.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,891.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $286,327.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,168,156.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $249,247.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,480,891.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,926 shares of company stock valued at $1,004,286 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $103.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.45. Allegion plc has a 1-year low of $93.05 and a 1-year high of $148.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. Allegion had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 57.54%. The company had revenue of $723.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALLE has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allegion in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Allegion from $140.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Allegion from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Allegion from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Allegion in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.11.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

