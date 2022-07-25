Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $3.98 Million Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 118.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,819,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $190,893,000 after purchasing an additional 984,905 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,149,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $749,973,000 after purchasing an additional 752,817 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $56,198,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 720.4% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 544,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,166,000 after purchasing an additional 478,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $49,933,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DUK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.18.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of DUK opened at $104.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.17 and its 200-day moving average is $106.93. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.48 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 82.77%.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $44,716.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,072 shares in the company, valued at $12,291,258. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.