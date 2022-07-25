Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Invests $21.79 Million in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 617,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,785,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.24% of Maravai LifeSciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRVI. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 20,542,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,731,000 after purchasing an additional 8,420,492 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,003,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459,692 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth $59,130,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 335.8% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,202,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,405,000 after purchasing an additional 926,730 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth $28,655,000. 50.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRVI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

Maravai LifeSciences stock opened at $26.00 on Monday. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $23.05 and a one year high of $63.55. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a current ratio of 7.14.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $244.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.29 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 96.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

