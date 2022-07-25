Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 85,996 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. trimmed its position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 242,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,996 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.74% of Grand Canyon Education worth $23,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 52.7% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 56.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Grand Canyon Education

In other Grand Canyon Education news, CAO Lori Browning sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.37, for a total value of $90,370.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,369 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,896.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Performance

LOPE stock opened at $93.91 on Monday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.61.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $244.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.78 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 26.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LOPE shares. TheStreet raised Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $95.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

