Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 72,446 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,669,350 shares.The stock last traded at $22.61 and had previously closed at $21.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

Vermilion Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.80 and its 200-day moving average is $19.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Vermilion Energy Cuts Dividend

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $639.62 million for the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 27.58%. Analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.0464 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.20%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vermilion Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VET. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,906,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 480.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,270,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,004 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 312.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,235,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,941,000 after acquiring an additional 935,659 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 715.4% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,012,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,229,000 after acquiring an additional 887,943 shares during the period. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $8,375,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.59% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

Featured Articles

