Versor Investments LP Acquires 35,955 Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) by 87.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,955 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $2,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $842,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 80,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $798,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 252.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,733,000. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ACI opened at $26.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.53. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.96 and a 12-month high of $37.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 16.96%.

In other news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 15,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $495,999.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 115,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,630,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 15,746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $495,999.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 115,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,630,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Evan Rainwater sold 25,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $691,125.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,691 shares in the company, valued at $539,139.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ACI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.35.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

