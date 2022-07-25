Versor Investments LP Buys 10,179 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Versor Investments LP boosted its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 440.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,179 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 42.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,939,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 214,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,306,000 after purchasing an additional 13,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 37.0% during the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on SPG. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Simon Property Group to $130.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Simon Property Group from $145.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.29.

Simon Property Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SPG opened at $103.68 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.98 and its 200 day moving average is $124.15. The company has a market capitalization of $34.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.48. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.06 and a 12-month high of $171.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($1.44). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.12% and a return on equity of 56.67%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $1.70 dividend. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 100.30%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

