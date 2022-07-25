Versor Investments LP Has $2.87 Million Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 48.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,383 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 34.7% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 161.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. 66.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyson Foods

In other Tyson Foods news, EVP Amy Tu sold 3,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $302,143.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,639,704.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tyson Foods Price Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com lowered Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.71.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $82.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.04 and a twelve month high of $100.72. The firm has a market cap of $29.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.63.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.46. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.56%.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

