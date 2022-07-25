Versor Investments LP Has $38.22 Million Stock Holdings in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Versor Investments LP trimmed its stake in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,801 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 43,818 shares during the quarter. Coherent comprises about 1.4% of Versor Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Coherent were worth $38,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Coherent by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,199 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Coherent during the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Coherent during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coherent during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,412,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Coherent during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,685,000. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coherent alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coherent in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Coherent Stock Performance

Shares of COHR stock opened at $266.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.50 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.32. Coherent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $222.04 and a 52 week high of $278.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $264.91.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $370.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.40 million. Coherent had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 7.47%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coherent, Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Coherent

(Get Rating)

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of commercial, industrial, and scientific research applications. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.