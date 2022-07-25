Versor Investments LP Has $68.37 Million Stock Holdings in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Versor Investments LP reduced its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,612,588 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 598,763 shares during the quarter. Flagstar Bancorp makes up about 2.6% of Versor Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Versor Investments LP owned about 3.03% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $68,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 290.0% in the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $240,000. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP James Ciroli bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.52 per share, with a total value of $182,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,542,960.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Flagstar Bancorp news, EVP James Ciroli acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.52 per share, for a total transaction of $182,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,542,960.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Schoels purchased 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.72 per share, with a total value of $509,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,799.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $709,985. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Flagstar Bancorp Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of FBC opened at $36.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.47. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.71 and a 1 year high of $56.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.74.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.32). Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 26.33%. The company had revenue of $325.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flagstar Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FBC. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Flagstar Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.25 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

