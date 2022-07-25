Versor Investments LP Invests $2.17 Million in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 34,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,173,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneva Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,986,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 1st quarter worth approximately $596,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 1st quarter worth approximately $688,000. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,454,000. 12.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GFS opened at $48.16 on Monday. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.81 and a 1-year high of $79.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES ( NASDAQ:GFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $82.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.13.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

