Versor Investments LP Invests $81.11 Million in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,675,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,114,000. Tower Semiconductor comprises about 3.0% of Versor Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $595,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 527,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,947,000 after purchasing an additional 7,592 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 15,124 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 411,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,339,000 after purchasing an additional 160,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD lifted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 110.3% in the fourth quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 403,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,035,000 after purchasing an additional 211,784 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSEM opened at $45.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 12 month low of $25.69 and a 12 month high of $49.13.

Tower Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:TSEM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $421.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.45 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 11.20%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, other Asia countries, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

