Versor Investments LP Raises Stock Position in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) by 421.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,721 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Arvinas by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Arvinas by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Arvinas during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Arvinas by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Arvinas by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. 84.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARVN. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Arvinas from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Arvinas from $116.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Arvinas to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arvinas in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Arvinas from $111.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.38.

NASDAQ ARVN opened at $50.32 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.26 and a 200-day moving average of $57.78. Arvinas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.90 and a 52 week high of $108.46.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $24.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.51 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 326.72% and a negative return on equity of 29.38%. Arvinas’s revenue for the quarter was up 340.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arvinas, Inc. will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

