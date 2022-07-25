Versor Investments LP Sells 572 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Versor Investments LP reduced its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 572 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Sempra were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 1,763.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 171.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SRE shares. Bank of America raised Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Sempra in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sempra from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sempra currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.22.

Sempra Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:SRE opened at $154.24 on Monday. Sempra has a 1 year low of $119.56 and a 1 year high of $173.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $48.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.66, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.36.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were issued a $1.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.48%.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

