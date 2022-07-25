Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) Shares Gap Down to $6.90

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.90, but opened at $6.56. Vertical Aerospace shares last traded at $7.12, with a volume of 10,203 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.
Vertical Aerospace Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.46.
Vertical Aerospace Company Profile
Vertical Aerospace Ltd. engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling electric aircraft. It offers VX4, an electric vertical take-off and landing vehicle. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.
