Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) Shares Gap Down to $6.90

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.90, but opened at $6.56. Vertical Aerospace shares last traded at $7.12, with a volume of 10,203 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

Vertical Aerospace Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertical Aerospace

Vertical Aerospace Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVTL. Oasis Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vertical Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertical Aerospace by 54.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Vertical Aerospace in the first quarter worth $154,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertical Aerospace in the first quarter worth $198,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vertical Aerospace by 1,048.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 29,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling electric aircraft. It offers VX4, an electric vertical take-off and landing vehicle. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

