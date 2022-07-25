Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,453 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 78,402 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. owned 0.28% of Viasat worth $10,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Viasat in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Viasat in the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Viasat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Pacific Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Viasat in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat in the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VSAT stock opened at $27.89 on Monday. Viasat, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.38 and a twelve month high of $68.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.60.

Viasat ( NASDAQ:VSAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.33). Viasat had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $701.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Viasat, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VSAT. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Viasat from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Viasat from $49.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Viasat from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Viasat from $145.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

