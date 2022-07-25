Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CBBYF) Sets New 52-Week High at $2.40

Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CBBYF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.40 and last traded at $2.40, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.
Virgin Money UK Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.50.
Virgin Money UK Company Profile
Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; risk management; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance products.
