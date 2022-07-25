Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires New Position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,063,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,326,000. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF comprises 19.6% of Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC owned about 54.74% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the first quarter worth about $643,000. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,946,000.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DUHP traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.59. 5,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,905. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 52-week low of $21.70 and a 52-week high of $26.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.29.

