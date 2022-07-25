Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 4,586 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 162.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,586 shares during the quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Leeward Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,334,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 204,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,806,000 after purchasing an additional 9,135 shares during the period.

MUB traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $107.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,862,099. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.21 and a 12 month high of $117.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.32.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

