Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $2,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFIV. Resource Consulting Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,780,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,604,000. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,653,000. Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,433,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,816,000.

DFIV traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.82. 1,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,831. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1 year low of $26.81 and a 1 year high of $35.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.29.

