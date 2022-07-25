Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating) by 48.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 253,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237,860 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Lyell Immunopharma were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LYEL. MIC Capital Management UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the fourth quarter valued at $10,217,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Lyell Immunopharma by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 539,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 83,200 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lyell Immunopharma by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 56,049 shares during the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma during the 4th quarter valued at $1,270,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $399,000. 44.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYEL traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.51. 9,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,054,416. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.60. Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.57 and a 1-year high of $19.84.

Lyell Immunopharma ( NASDAQ:LYEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 million. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative return on equity of 26.61% and a negative net margin of 3,006.62%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Lyell Immunopharma from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

