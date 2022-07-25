Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 194,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,160,000 after purchasing an additional 6,087 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 46.1% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,743,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 9,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southern Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGT traded down $3.81 on Monday, reaching $349.32. 13,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 884,224. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $341.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $378.40. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $313.66 and a 52-week high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

