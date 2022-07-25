Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Makes New Investment in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,749 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MATX. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Matson in the fourth quarter worth $679,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Matson by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,801 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Matson by 883.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Matson in the fourth quarter worth $524,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Matson in the fourth quarter worth $1,521,000. 85.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.86, for a total transaction of $454,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,802 shares in the company, valued at $24,332,489.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total transaction of $34,079.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,975 shares in the company, valued at $650,777.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.86, for a total transaction of $454,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,332,489.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,983 shares of company stock worth $1,917,221 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MATX traded up $0.46 on Monday, hitting $85.14. 3,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,031. Matson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.32 and a 1-year high of $125.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.12.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shipping company reported $8.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.13 by $0.10. Matson had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 29.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. This is an increase from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Matson’s payout ratio is currently 4.31%.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

