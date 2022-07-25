Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases 11,333 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 96.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,333 shares during the quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 169.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Element Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.87. 30,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,687,404. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.62 and a 200 day moving average of $23.26. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $26.54.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.