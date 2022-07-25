Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases 37,618 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 479,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,618 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $26,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $160,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $183,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $50.51. 55 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,869. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.35. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $46.42 and a one year high of $64.34.

