Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 33.9% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 13,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 35,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 35.2% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 16,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after buying an additional 4,419 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VB stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $186.95. 4,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,938. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.62 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.85.

