Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €115.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) received a €115.00 ($116.16) price target from equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 14.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VOW3. Bank of America set a €173.00 ($174.75) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €191.00 ($192.93) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a €225.00 ($227.27) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($176.77) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €230.00 ($232.32) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

Volkswagen stock traded down €1.56 ($1.58) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €134.32 ($135.68). The stock had a trading volume of 737,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.64 billion and a PE ratio of 3.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €142.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €157.78. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of €120.56 ($121.78) and a 12 month high of €213.60 ($215.76).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

