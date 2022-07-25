Waldron Private Wealth LLC Acquires 34,522 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,522 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 1.6% of Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $31,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QUAL. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Motive Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 48,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,863 shares in the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $517,000. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 219.6% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 51,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,869,000 after purchasing an additional 35,058 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $117.68 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.51.

