Waldron Private Wealth LLC Has $22.95 Million Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Waldron Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $22,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,280,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,195,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,939 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,461,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,216,472,000 after buying an additional 617,023 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 715.4% during the first quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 650,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,355,000 after buying an additional 570,999 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,212,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,885,239,000 after buying an additional 567,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 230.0% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 723,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,143,000 after acquiring an additional 504,363 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

MUB opened at $107.97 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.21 and a fifty-two week high of $117.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.59 and its 200 day moving average is $109.32.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

