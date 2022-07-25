Waldron Private Wealth LLC Purchases 75,208 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,208 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $8,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 101.1% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $46.39 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.67. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $42.60 and a twelve month high of $57.10.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.