Waldron Private Wealth LLC Purchases 7,710 Shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,710 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC owned 0.61% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF worth $3,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,741,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,081,000 after acquiring an additional 209,396 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 894,961.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,450,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,838 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 7,602.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 292,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,414,000 after acquiring an additional 288,743 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,590,000. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 54,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,900,000 after acquiring an additional 9,735 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of XRT stock opened at $63.76 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.96. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 52 week low of $57.35 and a 52 week high of $104.31.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

