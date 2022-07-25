Waldron Private Wealth LLC Sells 35,295 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35,295 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF were worth $12,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 725,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,208,000 after acquiring an additional 27,557 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 7,019.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 212,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,595,000 after buying an additional 209,108 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 142,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,947,000 after acquiring an additional 16,584 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 107,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 106,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF stock opened at $66.74 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $62.81 and a 52-week high of $89.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.88.

About SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

