Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) is Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s 7th Largest Position

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. cut its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 129,119 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Walgreens Boots Alliance comprises about 3.7% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $5,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $371,684,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,522,395 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,122,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,083 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 114.3% during the first quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,360,003 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $105,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,605 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,910,838 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,446,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,265,000. 57.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.70. The company had a trading volume of 108,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,997,822. The company has a market cap of $33.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.57 and a twelve month high of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 30.81%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,928,230,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.