WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) Shares Bought by Vitruvian Partners LLP

Vitruvian Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,921,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 339,296 shares during the period. WalkMe makes up approximately 9.5% of Vitruvian Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Vitruvian Partners LLP owned about 7.16% of WalkMe worth $89,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of WalkMe by 70.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 15,858 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of WalkMe by 11.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in WalkMe by 19.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 150,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 24,752 shares in the last quarter. EDBI Pte Ltd bought a new position in WalkMe during the fourth quarter worth about $14,955,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in WalkMe by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 535,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,502,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WKME traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,309. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.40. WalkMe Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $34.42.

WalkMe ( NASDAQ:WKME Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $56.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.10 million. WalkMe had a negative return on equity of 33.65% and a negative net margin of 45.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WalkMe Ltd. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on WKME. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on WalkMe from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on WalkMe from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on WalkMe in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on WalkMe from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on WalkMe from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

