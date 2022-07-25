Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Price Target Cut to $34.00

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Redburn Partners reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Music Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.38.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

Warner Music Group Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of WMG opened at $27.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.41. Warner Music Group has a 12-month low of $23.74 and a 12-month high of $50.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 362.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Warner Music Group will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMG. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,040,000. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd boosted its position in Warner Music Group by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 7,203,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441,968 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Music Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,809,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Warner Music Group by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,103,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Warner Music Group by 597.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,244,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.29% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.