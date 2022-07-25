Wedbush Raises Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Price Target to $105.00

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Wedbush from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.53 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $121.00 to $106.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $125.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wintrust Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $130.00 to $111.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $103.38.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ WTFC opened at $85.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.77 and a 200-day moving average of $90.51. Wintrust Financial has a fifty-two week low of $68.99 and a fifty-two week high of $105.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.21). Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 10.43%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Wintrust Financial will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.68%.

Insider Activity at Wintrust Financial

In other Wintrust Financial news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.23 per share, with a total value of $456,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,652,575.51. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wintrust Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 3.4% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 4.9% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 3.2% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 31.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Featured Articles

