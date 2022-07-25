Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Tractor Supply (TSCO)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ: TSCO) recently:

  • 7/22/2022 – Tractor Supply had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $246.00 to $252.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 7/22/2022 – Tractor Supply had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to $250.00.
  • 7/22/2022 – Tractor Supply had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim to $225.00.
  • 7/19/2022 – Tractor Supply was given a new $253.00 price target on by analysts at Piper Sandler.
  • 7/6/2022 – Tractor Supply had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $266.00 to $246.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 6/27/2022 – Tractor Supply had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $260.00 to $207.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 6/14/2022 – Tractor Supply was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $260.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $250.00.
  • 6/7/2022 – Tractor Supply had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $275.00 to $266.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 0.1 %

Tractor Supply stock opened at $194.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.97. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $166.49 and a twelve month high of $241.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $194.99 and a 200-day moving average of $210.30.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCOGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 53.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 40.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total value of $1,014,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,028. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,044,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 137.3% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 652,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $155,682,000 after acquiring an additional 377,552 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,069,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $482,889,000 after acquiring an additional 322,567 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $70,604,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 257.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 394,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $88,810,000 after acquiring an additional 284,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Further Reading

