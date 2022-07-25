Wells Fargo & Company Downgrades Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) to Equal Weight

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS TRIN opened at $14.89 on Monday. Trinity Capital has a twelve month low of $13.81 and a twelve month high of $20.26.

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.12. Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 101.25%. The business had revenue of $31.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.03 million. Research analysts anticipate that Trinity Capital will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Trinity Capital news, insider Kyle Steven Brown purchased 3,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.80 per share, for a total transaction of $49,979.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,177 shares in the company, valued at $150,619.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 27,469.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,142 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.07% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in Lutherville-Timonium, Maryland, San Diego, California and Austin, Texas.

