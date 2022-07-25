Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Acquired by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,686,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,030 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for about 0.6% of Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $81,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 99,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 125,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,137,000. Finally, Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 56,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 15,764 shares during the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.31.

Insider Activity

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.9 %

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $1,008,788.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

WFC stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.55. 502,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,079,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $60.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.72. The company has a market cap of $165.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.16.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.14). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 23.98%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

