Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $22.00-$24.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $23.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.70 billion-$20.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.84 billion.

Several research firms have issued reports on WHR. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $227.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Cfra lowered shares of Whirlpool to a sell rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $198.00.

NYSE WHR traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $168.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,299. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.95. Whirlpool has a twelve month low of $145.93 and a twelve month high of $245.44.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Whirlpool will post 24.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 14.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 19.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 3.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 2.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 13.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

