Whiteheart (WHITE) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $57,834.00

Whiteheart (WHITE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. In the last week, Whiteheart has traded up 25.6% against the dollar. One Whiteheart coin can now be purchased for $117.71 or 0.00524550 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Whiteheart has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $57,834.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Whiteheart Profile

Whiteheart’s launch date was December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. The official website for Whiteheart is www.whiteheart.finance. Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Whiteheart Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Whiteheart should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Whiteheart using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

