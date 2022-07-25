William Allan LLC Acquires New Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

William Allan LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 25,178 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,000. Best Buy accounts for approximately 1.7% of William Allan LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 17.4% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,466 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,249 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,400,021 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,063,725,000 after purchasing an additional 282,542 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 147,880 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $15,024,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 20,328 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 9,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE BBY opened at $76.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.72. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.29 and a fifty-two week high of $141.97.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.02). Best Buy had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 63.39%. The company had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 39.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 6,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $503,201.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,610,325.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Best Buy news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 6,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $503,201.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,610,325.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $307,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,313 shares in the company, valued at $22,071,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,011 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,334. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BBY has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Best Buy to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Best Buy to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Best Buy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America cut Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price (down from $96.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.44.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

