William Allan LLC Grows Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

William Allan LLC increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the quarter. Otis Worldwide comprises approximately 2.1% of William Allan LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. William Allan LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $2,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,081,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,667,000 after acquiring an additional 372,147 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,979,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,414,000 after purchasing an additional 292,558 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,947,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,207,000 after acquiring an additional 51,646 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,773,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,582,000 after purchasing an additional 202,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,053,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,210,000 after purchasing an additional 890,179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.04.

NYSE:OTIS opened at $71.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.85. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $66.97 and a one year high of $92.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.83.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 35.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

