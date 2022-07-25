William Allan LLC Has $7.28 Million Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

William Allan LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Applied Materials makes up about 5.5% of William Allan LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. William Allan LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $7,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,778 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 11,424 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $100.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.59. The stock has a market cap of $87.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.50. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.67 and a 1 year high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.04). Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on AMAT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.04.

Applied Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

