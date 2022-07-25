William Allan LLC Raises Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

William Allan LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 3,036.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,136 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the quarter. William Allan LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LULU. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,824,073 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,105,483,000 after buying an additional 39,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,537,635 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $601,108,000 after buying an additional 28,413 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,297,884 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $508,057,000 after acquiring an additional 65,963 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,227,781 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $480,614,000 after acquiring an additional 46,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,219,838 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $477,506,000 after acquiring an additional 15,914 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $304.50 on Monday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $485.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $285.90 and a 200 day moving average of $317.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.69, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 39.23%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LULU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $423.00 to $427.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $507.00 to $497.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.68.

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kourtney Gibson acquired 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $280.12 per share, for a total transaction of $56,024.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,716.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.