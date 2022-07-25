William Blair Reaffirms Mkt Perform Rating for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “mkt perform” rating restated by research analysts at William Blair in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of SEI Investments to $58.00 in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEI Investments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.40.

SEI Investments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,097. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.86 and a 200-day moving average of $57.31. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $51.07 and a 12 month high of $65.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.03.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). SEI Investments had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 28.53%. The business had revenue of $481.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. SEI Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 104.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 843 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 851 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in SEI Investments during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 70.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

